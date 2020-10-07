RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.25 on Friday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

