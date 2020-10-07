Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ROIC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

