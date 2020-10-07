Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROIC. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.