Reviewing Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) & 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:FTHM)

1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide -2.94% 6.53% 2.06%

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide $4.36 billion 0.94 $138.00 million $7.81 12.78

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than 1847 Goedeker.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for 1847 Goedeker and Marriott Vacations Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 Goedeker 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 1 6 0 2.86

1847 Goedeker currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.00%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus price target of $103.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.94%. Given 1847 Goedeker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 1847 Goedeker is more favorable than Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats 1847 Goedeker on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, the company sells points-based vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points-based ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks-based vacation ownership products. Further, it is involved in financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products; and renting vacation ownership inventory. Additionally, the company provides on-site management and services, such as daily housekeeping services, valet, in-residence dining, and access to fitness facilities, as well as spa and sports facilities for Ritz-Carlton branded properties. It also offers exchange networks and membership programs consisting of approximately 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations, as well as manages approximately 180 other resorts and lodging properties under the Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International, VRI Europe, Aqua-Aston, and Great Destinations brands. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 100 properties in the United States and 12 other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

