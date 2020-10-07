Rio Tinto’s (RIO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RIO. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NYSE RIO traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. 96,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,343. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

