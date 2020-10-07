Rio Tinto’s (RIO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on RIO. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.
NYSE RIO traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. 96,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,343. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.67.
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.