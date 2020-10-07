Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.86. 10,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $238.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.61.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

