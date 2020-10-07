Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.21

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.21 and last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 12273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

