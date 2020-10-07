Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDS.A stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,744,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,907. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. Royal Dutch Shell’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.