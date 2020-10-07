RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.
NYSE RPM opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.
About RPM International
RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.
Further Reading: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.