RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

NYSE RPM opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

