Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $56.54.

Rush Enterprises’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 12th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 28,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $1,388,362.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $2,034,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,660. 12.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.