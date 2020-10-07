Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.10

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFSHF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

