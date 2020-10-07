Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,068. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.