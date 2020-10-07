salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $986,207,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $420,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $2,975,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,028,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,912,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 738,249 shares of company stock valued at $163,613,631. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $9.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.83. 203,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.