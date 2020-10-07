salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total transaction of $4,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,553,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,064,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $935,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 748,249 shares of company stock valued at $165,343,331 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $227.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

