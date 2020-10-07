SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up approximately 3.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after acquiring an additional 223,416 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after acquiring an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SAP by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,005,000 after acquiring an additional 205,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $3,576,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.80. 24,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,636. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.77. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

