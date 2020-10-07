Sara Bay Financial Acquires 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,432.98.

Amazon.com stock traded up $96.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,196.40. The stock had a trading volume of 281,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,953. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,209.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,731.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,552.74 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

