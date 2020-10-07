Sara Bay Financial Boosts Stock Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 832.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises about 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Jabil were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 107.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 80.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 296,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 124.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 95,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 53,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. 26,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,775. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

