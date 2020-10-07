Sara Bay Financial Cuts Position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its position in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,333 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for 4.0% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned about 0.25% of LGI Homes worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LGI Homes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. LGI Homes Inc has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $131.95.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $924,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,007. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

