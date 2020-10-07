Sara Bay Financial Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 86.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $3,973,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $11,971,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $3,031,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 157,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,324. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

