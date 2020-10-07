Sara Bay Financial Has $3.95 Million Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its holdings in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. RealPage makes up about 2.1% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 0.07% of RealPage worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 570.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 47.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in RealPage in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 95,972 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $5,987,693.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,990,912.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $1,329,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,158 shares of company stock worth $31,317,451. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Shares of RP stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 117.44 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

