Sara Bay Financial Has $45.29 Million Position in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its position in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. Helios Technologies makes up about 24.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned about 3.88% of Helios Technologies worth $45,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.24. 3,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,234. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.20. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,236 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.