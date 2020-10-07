Sara Bay Financial Has $530,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Walmart were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,923. The stock has a market cap of $398.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

