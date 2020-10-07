Sara Bay Financial Has $671,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after buying an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after buying an additional 782,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,711,390. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

