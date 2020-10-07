Sara Bay Financial Has $9.57 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 5.2% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.98.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,696,629. The stock has a market cap of $736.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,365 shares of company stock worth $9,236,377 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.