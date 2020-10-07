Sara Bay Financial Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.2% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.97. 909,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,436,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $218.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

