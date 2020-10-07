Sara Bay Financial Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Adobe were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total transaction of $261,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,986 shares of company stock valued at $38,336,132. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $14.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.38. The company had a trading volume of 106,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,508. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

