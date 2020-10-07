Sara Bay Financial Makes New $88,000 Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,203 shares of company stock worth $3,505,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 293,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,197. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.