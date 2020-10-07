Sara Bay Financial Purchases Shares of 1,320 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,717,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,783 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,130,000 after purchasing an additional 913,802 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.41. The company had a trading volume of 144,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

