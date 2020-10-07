Sara Bay Financial Raises Stock Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 1,120.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares during the quarter. Centrus Energy makes up about 1.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned 3.23% of Centrus Energy worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,028. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.