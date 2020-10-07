Sara Bay Financial Reduces Stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. Globant makes up approximately 4.2% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned about 0.12% of Globant worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,346,000 after purchasing an additional 680,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,506 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,056,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Globant by 2,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 296,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 284,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,988. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 142.63 and a beta of 1.31. Globant SA has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $193.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.60 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

