Sara Bay Financial Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.94. The company had a trading volume of 249,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,109. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

