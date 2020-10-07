Sara Bay Financial Sells 1,000 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Public Storage by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.17.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,703. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $249.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

