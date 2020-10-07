Sara Bay Financial Sells 200 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $8,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.75. 11,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.06 and a 200-day moving average of $225.69. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,328 shares of company stock worth $18,464,212. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

