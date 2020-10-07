Sara Bay Financial Sells 2,334 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.66. 765,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,021,705. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

