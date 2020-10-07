Sara Bay Financial Sells 733 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.17. 254,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

