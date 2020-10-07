Sara Bay Financial Sells 743 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $211,109.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.34. 9,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.07.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.