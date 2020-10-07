Sara Bay Financial Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 5.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.22. 883,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,091,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.47.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.