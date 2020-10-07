Scandium International Mining (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 100,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 26,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCYYF)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

