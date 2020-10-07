Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.2% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 217,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,932.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,336,000 after acquiring an additional 454,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,868. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65.

