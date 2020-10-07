Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $12,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.26. 952,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,407. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05.

