SelfSell (SSC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. SelfSell has a total market cap of $39,971.95 and approximately $10.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00024831 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

