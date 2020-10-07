Sequent Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,430.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $99.24 on Tuesday, hitting $3,099.96. 5,066,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,025. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,208.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,724.95. The company has a market cap of $1,552.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

