Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $782,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.91. 28,498,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,624,145. The company has a market cap of $1,558.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

