Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.25. 3,991,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,355. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

