Sequent Asset Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,852,000 after buying an additional 626,904 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.96. 2,704,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,047. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $234.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.90 and a 200-day moving average of $189.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

