Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.20

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.20 and last traded at $53.45, with a volume of 727141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

