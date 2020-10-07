Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Shopify by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $24.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,041.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $986.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $818.61. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,706.94, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,016.89.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

