Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Shotspotter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

SSTI traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.58. 1,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,780. The stock has a market cap of $343.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 50.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 124.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

