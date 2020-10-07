Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shares were down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 981,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,123,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,732,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,152,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 516,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the period.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.