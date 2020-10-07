Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $203.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.73 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $139.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $798.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $801.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $924.07 million, with estimates ranging from $896.10 million to $945.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

SMPL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.90. 541,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,347. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,951,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,527,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,207,000 after buying an additional 649,590 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 19.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,093,000 after purchasing an additional 661,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 139.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.